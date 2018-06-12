SIT arrests another person in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Lankesh, an activist and editor of Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot by unknown assailants outside her home in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar on 5 September last year. Photo: HT

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 5 September 2017 murder of Bengaluru-based journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, on Tuesday said that it has arrested a person from Sindhagi, Karnataka, in connection with the case.

The authorities confirmed that Parshuram Wagmare was arrested on Monday and produced before the 3rd additional chief metropolitan magistrate’s (ACMM) court on Tuesday. “In connection with the Gauri Lankesh case, the SIT has arrested one Parshuram Wagmare s/o Ashok Wagmare, aged 26 years from Sindhagi. He was produced before the 3rd ACMM court and has been taken into 14 days police custody for further interrogation,” said a statement issued by the investigating authorities.

The reason for Wagmare’s arrest or his role in the murder remains unclear.

“His (Wagmare’s) role in the conspiracy and other details will revealed later as it (revealing them now) would affect the investigation at this stage,” the statement added.

The developments come a few days after the SIT filed a chargesheet against local gun runner K.T. Naveen Kumar and Praveen, among others, in the case.

Lankesh, an activist and editor of Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, was shot by unknown assailants outside her home in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar on 5 September last year. The previous government under Siddaramaiah had said that it would soon bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, the SIT is yet to find any conclusive evidence in the case and the delay in solving the murder case has seen widespread demonstrations demanding justice for the slain activist.

Lankesh’s murder was likened to the assassination of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS, or Maharashtra Eradication of Superstition Committee) on 20 August 2013 in Pune, while he was out on his morning walk.

The Dabholkar killing was followed by the assassination of two more rationalist thinkers—senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansare on 16 February 2015 in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and M.M. Kalburgi on 30 August 2015 in Dharwad, Karnataka.

A forensic report shared by the investigating authorities recently also claimed that the same weapon was used to kill Kalburgi and Lankesh.