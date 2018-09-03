Congress demands President rule in Goa

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Panaji: The opposition Congress demanded Monday that President’s rule be imposed in Goa in the wake of the absence of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently in the US for a medical treatment.

Congress’ Goa spokesman Ramakant Khalap said the state is facing a “constitutional crisis”, and that he has sought an appointment with governor Mridula Sinha to press for his party’s demand for President’s rule. Parrikar has been “constantly absent” from the state because of health reasons, without handing over his charge to anyone, he told reporters on Monday.

Khalap also pointed out that Goa’s power minister Pandurang Madkaikar and urban development minister Francis D’Souza have also been down with ailments. There is no deadline when the CM and these ministers will be back in the state, Khalap said. “It is time for governor Mridula Sinha to intervene in the matter as the state is facing a constitutional crisis,” he added.