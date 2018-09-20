Mayawati, Ajit Jogi tie up for Chhattisgarh polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. Photo: Reuters.

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Thursday dealt a blow to the Congress and efforts at opposition unity when she announced an alliance with Ajit Jogi-led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh goes to polls later this year. The Congress is pitted directly against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-government led by chief minister Raman Singh.

“We have decided after much deliberation that BSP will contest elections along with Ajit Jogi and he will be our chief ministerial candidate…he is in sync with our party ideology,” Mayawati said at a press conference.

“Elections are scheduled in three key states…we are in alliance now and we are confident that we will halt the BJP’s performance,” said Jogi, who was accompanied by Mayawati. The move is important because Jogi is a breakaway Congress leader. Mayawati, who has been insisting on an alliance in state polls, could spoil the chances of Congress in other states, particularly Uttar Pradesh.

When asked to respond on the development, the state in-charge of the Congress P.L. Punia told reporters: “We did get a proposal from BSP for alliance but are confident that we will contest alone and win the election.”