Congress disowns Khurshid’s ‘blood on hands’ remark

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday dissociated itself from a controversial comment made by senior party leader Salman Khurshid that the party’s hands were stained with the blood of Muslims.

At an event in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday, a student asked Khurshid how the Congress party will wash the blood stains of Muslims on its hands, referring to riots that happened during its rule.

“It is a political question. There is blood on our hands. I am also a part of the Congress, so let me say it, we have blood on our hands. Is this why you are trying to tell us that if someone attacks you, we must not come forward to protect you?” Khurshid said at the event, according to a report by Press Trust of India.

Khurshid told reporters on Tuesday that he was only responding to a question posed during the AMU event.

The Congress party was quick to distance itself from the former Union minister’s comments. “Salman Khurshid is a senior leader but as far as this comment is concerned, Congress party is in complete disagreement. This could be his personal views, but Congress party has nothing to do with it,” P.L. Punia, senior party leader and spokesperson told reporters.

“I would also like to say this pre- and post-Independence, Congress party has always taken all the sections of the society together. We have always been against such elements which want to do politics by dividing people in the name of religion,” Punia added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress party over the controversial comments. Sambit Patra, national spokesperson of BJP told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday that Khurshid has admitted that Congress’s hands were stained with the blood of Muslims and also “revealed the truth” behind the “Save the Constitution” campaign which was launched by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday.