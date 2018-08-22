Train ticket cancellation: IRCTC rules explained

Go to the ‘Booked Tickets’ link and select the ticket to be cancelled on the IRCTC website.

New Delhi: Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers the facility of online ticket booking. The advance ticket booking facility opens 120 days before the date of journey. Passengers booking a ticket are assigned ticket status that can be waiting (WL), reservation against cancellation (RAC) or confirmed depending on the availability of seats. Passengers with WL status can travel only if their status changes to confirmed or RAC at the time of final chart preparation. The Indian Railways allows passengers to cancel train tickets till the chart is prepared. So in case, you want to cancel your ticket, just log on to the IRCTC website

Here is a step-by-step guide on canceling your e-ticket:

1. Log on to IRCTC website and enter your user name and password.

2. Go to the “Booked Tickets” link and select the ticket to be cancelled on the IRCTC website.

3. Initiate the cancellation by selecting the passengers whose tickets need to be cancelled.

4. Cancellation will be confirmed online and the refund will be credited back to the account used for booking, as for normal internet tickets.

5. If there is a partial cancellation, the passenger should get a fresh printout of the Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) for passengers continuing their journey.

6. If the ticket is partially cancelled, a fresh Electronic Reservation Slip needs to be carried by the passenger.

Cancellation of e-Tickets before chart preparation of the train

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges shall be deducted:

Rs 240 for AC First Class/Executive Class

Rs 200 for AC 2 Tier/First Class.

Rs 180 for AC 3 Tier/AC Chair car/ AC 3 Economy

Rs 120 for Sleeper Class

Rs 60 for Second Class

If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25% of the fare, subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause.

Less than 12 hours and up to four hours before the scheduled departure of a train up to chart preparation, whichever is earlier: 50% of the fare paid, subject to the minimum cancellation charges, mentions IRCTC on its website.

Cancellation of tickets after preparation of charts

E-tickets can’t be cancelled once the chart is prepared.

To get the money refunded, passengers need to file the online TDR

The TDR status can be tracked from the IRCTC account

For Tatkal tickets

No refund will be granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets. For contingent cancellation and waitlisted Tatkal ticket cancellations, charges will be deducted according to existing rules. Partial cancellation of Tatkal e-tickets is allowed.