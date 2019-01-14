M. Nageswara Rao as CBI director challenged in Supreme Court

Within hours of resuming control as interim CBI director, Nageswara Rao reversed all the transfer orders issued by Alok Verma on Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Non-governmental organization (NGO) Common Cause, through Prashant Bhushan, moved the Supreme Court on Monday challenging appointment of M. Nageswara Rao as interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rao was made to continue as the interim director after former CBI director Alok Verma was removed by the high-powered selection panel and made director-general of fire services, civil defence and home guards on 10 January. Verma thereafter, turned this down by resigning from the Indian Police Services (IPS).

Within hours of resuming control as interim CBI director, Nageswara Rao reversed all the transfer orders issued by Verma on Wednesday and Thursday.

Within the high-powered selection committee, the casting vote of Supreme Court judge A.K. Sikri swung the decision of the panel that was split between an aye by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a nay by the representative of the opposition, Congress member of Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge.

On 8 January, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi set aside the government order of 23 October divesting Verma of his powers and appointing CBI joint director Rao as the interim chief. Verma was reinstated as CBI director but was barred from taking any fresh policy decisions till the high-powered committee reviewed CVC’s findings against him.