WhatsApp says cannot build software to trace messages

New Delhi: Whatsapp has said it cannot build a software to trace the origin of a message on its platform, turning down a demand from the government for such a solution to track down fake or false information, which has led to crimes such as mob-lynching.

“Building traceability would undermine end-to-end encryption and the private nature of WhatsApp, creating the potential for serious misuse. WhatsApp will not weaken the privacy protections we provide,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said. People rely on WhatsApp for all kinds of “sensitive conversations”, including with their doctors, banks and families. “Our focus remains on working closer with others in India to educate people about misinformation and help keep people safe,” the spokesperson added.

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has drawn flak for its use in spreading fake news through its platform. WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad earlier this week. After the meeting, Prasad told reporters the government had asked WhatsApp to set up a local corporate entity and find a technological solution to trace the origin of fake messages circulated through its platform, as well as appoint a grievance officer. He acknowledged the role played by the Facebook-owned company in India’s digital story, but was stern that WhatsApp could face abetment charges if it did not take action to tackle the issue of fake news being circulated on its platform.

Daniels had declined to comment on the proceedings after the meeting.

With general elections slated to be held next year, the government is taking a stern view of the use of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for spread of misinformation.

India is the largest market for WhatsApp with over 200 million users. Globally, the user base stands at over 1.5 billion. The government had already served two notices to WhatsApp seeking details of actions it had taken to curb the menace. In its response, WhatsApp had informed that it was building a local team and was introducing new features to help users identify forwarded messages. WhatsApp also restricted the number of forwards done at one time. Besides, it was also running advocacy and education programme to help people spot fake news, the company had said.