Ayodhya case: SC refuses to refer case to larger bench whether mosque is integral to Islam

A file photo of Kar Sevaks on top of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to refer a 1994 judgment holding that a mosque was not integral to Islam to a larger bench for reconsideration.

Accordingly, the case will continue to be heard by the three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer.

Holding that the present case would be decided on the basis of its own facts and evidence, Justice Bhushan said, “The Ismail Farooqui judgment was confined to acquisition of land and will not have an impact on this case. It saying that mosque is not essential part of religion must be treated as an observation and not a governing factor.”

The court’s ruling had come on the limited aspect of whether the law laid down by it in its 1994 judgment (Ismail Faruqui versus Union of India) should be revisited by a constitution bench as it was hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

Under the 1994 judgment, it was held that offering prayer at any location would not be an essential or integral part of such religious practice unless the place had a particular significance for that religion.

The court was hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court in four civil suits. They challenge the high court verdict that ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre site. On 7 February, the court said that the matter would be heard as a “pure land dispute”

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had ruled in favour of partitioning the land equally among three parties—the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and ‘Ram Lalla’ (infant Lord Ram), represented by the Hindu Mahasabha.

A civil suit for deciding the title of the property on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished on 6 December 1992 had been filed before the high court.

The apex court stayed the decision in 2011.

The Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh told the Supreme Court in August that it was amenable to building a mosque in a Muslim-dominated area, at a reasonable distance from the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

The main case will be heard next on 29 October.