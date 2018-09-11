49 dead as bus falls into valley in Telangana
While it is still unconfirmed as to how the horrific accident took place, it is suspected that the vehicle’s brakes might have failed, leading to the accident
Hyderabad: Forty nine people, including some children, died in a bus accident on Tuesday in Telangana’s Jagityal district. Many others who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at nearby government hospitals. The incident took place at the Kondagattu Ghat road after the state-run vehicle overturned and fell into a valley.
While it is still unconfirmed as to how the horrific accident took place, it is suspected that the vehicle’s brakes might have failed, leading to the accident. Jagityal superintendent of police Sindhu Sharma said that about 35 people were injured and are undergoing treatment. The incident is believed to have taken place a little before noon.
Soon after the accident, chief minister of the caretaker government K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. Rescue operations continued throughout the day as the district authorities and the police rushed to the spot immediately after they were informed of the incident.
The bus is also suspected of having been overcrowded. It reportedly comprised mainly of pilgrims who were returning from Anjaneya Swamy temple atop Kondagattu Hills, which is about 190 km from Hyderabad.
