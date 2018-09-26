SC won’t review verdict on quota in job promotions

Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said its 2006 verdict putting the benefits of quota in job promotions for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) employees need not be referred to a seven-judge bench.

The apex court also turned down the centre’s plea that overall population of SC/ST be considered for granting quota for them.

The unanimous judgement was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, R.F. Nariman, S.K. Kaul and Indu Malhotra, said states need not collect quantifiable data on backwardness of SC/ST for giving quota in job promotion to SC/ST employees. The bench did not comment on two other conditions given in the 2006 verdict which dealt with adequacy of representation of SC/ST in promotion and not to disturb administrative efficiency. The court’s verdict came on petitions seeking that a seven-judge bench reconsiders the court’s 2006 judgement which had put conditions for granting quota benefits in job promotions for SC/ST employees.