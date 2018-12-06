Police suspect foul play in Bulandshahr mob fury

Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s top police officer spoke of “a conspiracy” after a special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday submitted a report on the murder of a police inspector by cow vigilantes in Bulandshahr.

Monday’s mob violence, fuelled by reports of cattle carcasses being found in nearby forests, came just three days before the anniversary of the controversial demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

“We are not only seeing it as a law and order issue. It was a conspiracy and we are probing why the particular day—on 3 December, three days before the demolition of the Babri mosque—and place on which the cows were slaughtered and their remains spread in the field were selected,” UP director general of police O.P. Singh told the Press Trust of India.

Singh said that two first information reports (FIRs) had been filed in the matter. One FIR was about cow slaughter, and the other on the mob violence. Two children aged 11 and 12 years, are among 27 people named in the FIR for cow slaughter. “Those named in the FIRs will not be spared. We have asked the special task force to identify those behind this incident as those behind the conspiracy should be booked,” Singh said.

Singh added that the police had succeeded in containing a potential communal riot. “The situation could have been worse if local police not responded (in a timely manner), as lakhs of people were present at the tabligi ijtema (congregation of Muslims), which was about 40km from the spot,” he said.