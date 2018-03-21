No plan to raise retirement age of government employees: Jitendra Singh
MoS for personnel Jitendra Singh says there is no plan to increase the retirement age of central government employees from existing 60 years to 62 years
Last Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 07 13 PM IST
New Delhi: There is no plan to increase the retirement age of central government employees from existing 60 years to 62 years, minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.
“No,” he said, in a written reply to a question as to whether the government proposes to change the retirement age of the employees.
There are about 48.41 lakh central government employees.
First Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 04 05 PM IST
Latest News »
- AAP govt’s sops for using environment-friendly fuel in Delhi budget
- Last date of bidding for 55 oil and gas blocks extended
- Discussion on Israel-Palestine will be about ‘one-state solution’ in future: UAE minister
- Aadhaar case: UIDAI CEO to make presentation before Supreme Court
- Google turns to AI to make G Suite more secure
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors