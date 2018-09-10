Delhi wants trade deal with Washington: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump.

Washington: President Donald Trump has said India wants a trade deal with the US despite the tough stance taken by his administration on the issue.

Trump wants to stop the subsidies that growing economies like India and China have been receiving as he wants the US, which he considers as a developing nation, to grow faster than any other nation.

He often accuses India of imposing 100% tariffs on American products.

“Frankly, I’ll tell you, India called us the other day. They said they would like to start doing a trade deal, first time,” Trump said without mentioning who called up whom. “They wouldn’t talk about it with previous administrations. They were very happy with the way it was,” Trump told his supporters on Friday at a Joint Fundraising Committee Reception, in Sioux Falls in South Dakota.