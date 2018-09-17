Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri, Tejashwi in IRCTC money laundering case

Special court orders Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav to appear on 6 October.

New Delhi: The Patiala House court in Delhi, on Monday, summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Dev, and son Tejashwi Yadav in the ongoing Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) money laundering case on alleged irregularities in a deal dating back to 2006.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and directed the accused to be present before it on 6 October.

The court also issued a production warrant against Prasad who is lodged in a Ranchi jail.

In August, the ED had informed the court that “there was enough evidence to summon the accused” in the ongoing money laundering case.

The agency had also named RJD member Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, a firm Lara Projects, and 10 others, in the charge sheet filed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In July 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Lalu Prasad, a former railway minister, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav for the alleged irregularities in the award of a tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri to a private company in 2006, at a time when Lalu Prasad was the Union railway minister.

The agency’s first information report (FIR) named the then managing director of IRCTC, two directors of a private company, Sarla Gupta, Prem Chand Gupta, “a private person”, “a private marketing company and unknown others”. The agencies have alleged that Lalu had been allotted three acres of land, the cost of which was ₹94 crore, for a mere ₹65 lakh.

“The actual process (of rigging the tender) started in 2004. Lalu Prasad was well aware of the entire goings-on and there is sufficient evidence to prove that he was in the know. That entire matter is now under investigation. We are also probing the involvement of unknown persons from the railway board who were in the know or involved in the process,” said a person familiar with the developments.