AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel sent to 5-day police custody

Christian Michel was brought to India from the UAE on Tuesday

New Delhi: A day after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) extradited fugitive middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, Christian Michel James, to India, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sent Michel to five days of police custody, on Wednesday.

“He (Michel) has received 37.7 million euros — more than Rs 240 crore — I’m his account. Where has the money gone? We have to confront him and we have to know details of where the money has gone and to whom it has gone. He is needed for custodial interrogation,” the CBI told the court.

The agency also denied any reports of Michel being aggressive during interrogation. A person familiar with the developments said “Tuesday night’s interaction was casual. His extent of cooperation will be assessed from now.”

While Michel’s counsel moved a bail application in court, the CBI had originally sought 14 days of police custody.

Late Tuesday night in what proved to be a major breakthrough for India’s investigative agencies in the AgustaWestland case, Michel landed in Delhi and was taken to the CBI headquarters to be quizzed all night.

Confirming National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval’s role in the matter, the CBI said on Tuesday: “Christian Michel James who has been avoiding criminal proceedings in India in the AgustaWestland Case is being extradited by UAE authorities to India under the guidance of Ajit Doval.”

While the entire operation had been coordinated by interim director M. Nageswara Rao, a team lead by A. Sai Manohar, the joint director of CBI, had been accompanying Michel from Dubai.

The CBI had filed its first charge sheet in the AgustaWestland scam in September 2017, in which it alleged that Christian Michel, through his companies, received 42.27 million euros for the purpose of payment for service and consultancy contracts in 2010-11.

At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, alleged that he received ‎30 million euros (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

The money, ED alleged, was “kickbacks” paid by the firm to execute the 12-helicopter deal in favour of the firm in “guise of” of genuine transactions for performing multiple work contracts in the country.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and the CBI.

India is investigating charges that Michel organised bribes to push a Rs 3,600-crore contract for VVIP helicopters to be purchased for top Indian leaders.

The AgustaWestland case involves the deal to purchase 12 luxury choppers for use by the president, prime minister, former prime ministers and other VIPs, at the time when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power.