Students return to classes as schools reopen in Karnataka’s rain-battered Kodagu district

Madikeri, Karnataka: Seven-year old Dhanyashree, a student in the first grade, giggles while writing what the teacher has asked her to in Kannada, almost sandwiched between two eighth graders. Nayanana P.U., a fourth standard student, is neatly copying a Hindi paragraph into a cursive writing format notebook while a few other children sit close to each other, whispering in a dimly lit room that is damp and cold.

“We are just glad to be in school. We were bored locked up in our homes,” Pruthvi B.N., a fifth grader said. There are only a handful of children, many from nearby schools, at this government primary school, which has become a relief centre for those affected by the incessant rains that have pounded the coffee growing district of Kodagu in Karnataka. Most of the schools in the district, hit by landslides and flooding, have been shut since 15 August on government orders as rains continued to lash most parts of the district.

Kodagu and a few other districts in Karnataka have since the beginning of the month witnessed heavy rains that have led to the death of at least 15 people. Thousands have been displaced and hundreds of acres of coffee and other crops have been lost.

People displaced from their homes have been camping in government schools and other places that provide shelter and food.

At least 60 schools in Madikeri and other areas that continue to witness heavy rains, remain shut.

Parents and teachers say that if schools had continued without a break, it would help children better cope with the catastrophe.

Teachers say that schools have already lost over 20 days to the rains. To avoid further loss of working days, teachers from other places have been asked to report to nearby educational institutions.

“There is no road to the school I work at in Koinadu. I have been directed to come here and teach,” Jaganath, a teacher said.

For many parents, the government scheme of giving free milk and a mid-day meal is an added incentive to send their children to school.