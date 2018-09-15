Arun Jaitley signals no fiscal profligacy in pre-election year

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Day after announcing set of measures to boost short-term capital inflows into the country to rein in rupee depreciation and curb rising current account deficit, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday sent a strong signal of fiscal prudence by committing to the fiscal deficit as well as capital expenditure targets.

The signal not to engage in fiscal profligacy in an election year may boost the market confidence in the state of the economy.

Briefing reporters after a review meeting of all the departments of finance ministry chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley said after presentations made by secretaries of departments of economic affairs, revenue, expenditure and disinvestment, prime minister Modi expressed satisifaction regarding various parameters of the economy. “Government is confident of meeting the 3.3% fiscal deficit target, So far, government has spent 44% of the budgeted capital expenditure and there will be no cuts in capex by the end of this year,” Jaitley said.

Jaitley expressed confidence of meeting both direct tax, indirect tax and non-tax revenue targets for 2018-19. He hoped GST collections will pick up with pick up in consumption demand. “We will meet the direct and indirect tax collection targets if not surpass them,” he added.

On Friday, Jaitley announced five decisions have to address the issue of the current account deficit, which touched 2.4% of gross domestic product in the June quarter. Mandatory hedging conditions for infrastructure loans through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route will be reviewed and a 20% exposure limit on investments by foreign portfolio investors in debt to a single corporate group will be removed. Government will permit the manufacturing sector to access ECBs up to $50 million with residual maturity of one year instead of three years. Masala bonds will be exempted from withholding tax this financial year and Indian banks will be allowed to become market makers in masala bonds including by underwriting.

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told CNBC-TV18 that the five measures will have an impact of around $8-10 billion.