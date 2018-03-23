Sonia Gandhi taken to Delhi from Shimla after complaint of restlessness
Shimla: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who had come here to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra, 15 km from Shimla, complained of restlessness on Thursday midnight, following which she was taken to Delhi.
The former Congress president was here along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Senior medical superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr Ramesh Chand said he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for arranging an ambulance for her. But, she soon left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors who joined the entourage on the way.
She had a brief stop at Panchkula on her way to Delhi, Dr Chand said. Dr Ramesh, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.
Latest News »
- States in western India are more efficient in public expenditure
- AAP office-of-profit case: Delhi HC sets aside Centre’s notification disqualifying 20 MLAs
- NS Harsha: Mixing cosmos and consumerism
- Union Bank of India shares hit 11-year low after lender files fraud case with CBI
- First solar, then steel: is Donald Trump’s next trade target nuclear?
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Sun Pharma: One down, Halol to go
As formalization lags, logistics firms pin hopes on GST e-way bill, better implementation
Mahindra on rough terrain as Maruti Suzuki grabs No. 1 slot in utility vehicles
Thanks to Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are squeezed from both ends
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time