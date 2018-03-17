 Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 37 IAS officers including Gorakhpur DM in Uttar Pradesh - Livemint
Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 37 IAS officers including Gorakhpur DM in Uttar Pradesh

In an administrative reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transfers 37 IAS officers including the Gorakhpur district magistrate
Last Published: Sat, Mar 17 2018. 02 47 PM IST
A file photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: Hindustan Times
Lucknow: In an administrative reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 37 IAS officers including the Gorakhpur district magistrate, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

Among the Indian Administrative Service officers transferred, as many as 16 are district magistrates. The transfers were ordered late last night.

Rajiv Rautela who was the district magistrate of Gorakhpur has been made the new divisional commissioner of Devipatan division. K Vijayendra Pandiyan has been made the new district magistrate of Gorakhpur.

Rajiv Kapoor, who was awaiting posting, has been made chairman of the Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation of UP Ltd (PICUP), while Alok Sinha has been made additional chief secretary of commercial and entertainment tax.

Anoop Chandra Pandey, who is IIDC commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Institutional Finance department and also chairman, Greater Noida, has been given additional charge of additional chief secretary infrastructure and industrial development and NRI department.

District Magistrate of Bareilly Raghvendra Singh has been made a special secretary.

