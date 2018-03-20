Mumbai protests: Students block railway tracks, demand jobs
Mumbai: Scores of agitated students demanding jobs in railways on Tuesday blocked rail traffic, including suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters, a central railway official said.
The students blocked the rail track at 7am, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT. Entire four lines are affected between Matunga and CSMT.
Police and railway official are having talks with them, the official said. “There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen,” a student who was part of the protest said.
“We will not budge from here until and unless railway minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to DRM (Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division) have failed,” another student said.
“Mumbai police along with GRP and RPF jawans are having talks with the students and railway’s first priority was to clear the track first,” Chief public relations officer of central railway Sunil Udasi said. Students shouting slogans against railways held placard in their hands demanding one time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government.
Latest News »
- Jerome Powell moves to normalize US monetary policy
- Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets: MD Khushru Jijina
- India doesn’t have a robust M&A market for tech firms: Sapphire’s Jai Das
- Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors