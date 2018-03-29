Anna Hazare ends fast after govt assurance on Lokpal appointment

Anna Hazare said that he was giving the government six months time till August to come good on its assurance and warned that his protest will again begin in September if the demands were not met. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday ended his six-day fast at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, saying he has been assured by the government that appointments of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states would be made soon.

Hazare said that he was giving the government six months time till August to come good on its assurance and warned that his protest will again begin in September if the demands were not met.

The 80-year-old anti-corruption activist’s demands include appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, and giving better prices to the farmers for their yield.

“They (government) have assured us that they will make the appointments as soon as possible. I will see till August and we will begin again in September. It should be done within a time frame. (Though Maharashtra) chief minister (Devendra) Fadnavis has said that it will not even take six months, we will see,” Hazare said.

“Sarkar aur janta alag nahi hoti...sarkar ka kaam hai janta ki bhalai, desh ki bhalai...aese andolan ki naubat nahi aani chahiye (the government and the public are not separate. The government’s job is to do what is good for the people and the country. Things should not come to such a pass that protests are needed),” he said.

Meanwhile, a man hurled a shoe towards the stage where Hazare, Fadnavis and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present, but it was unclear as to whom it was aimed at.

The attacker was whisked away by the police. Hazare lost over 5 kg weight during the fast, his aide Datta Awari had claimed earlier.