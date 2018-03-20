Sasikala granted 15 days parole to attend husband’s funeral

File photo. Born in Thanjavur district, M. Natarajan was closely associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in his initial days. Photo: HT

Chennai/ Bengaluru: The sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V.K. Sasikala was granted 15 days parole on Tuesday, following the demise of her husband M. Natarajan.

Sasikala was sent to a Bengaluru jail in February last year, after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a lower court in the disproportionate assets case. She is serving a four year jail term.

According to a Parappana Agrahara prison official in Bengaluru, Sasikala has been granted 15 days parole, including the travel time. She will not be allowed to visit Chennai and will have to remain in Thanjavur, said the official cited above.

The last rites of Natarajan will take place in Thanjavur.

Natarajan underwent a combined liver and kidney transplant surgery in October 2017 and Sasikala was then granted a five-day parole. The parole was granted on the condition that she would not be involved in any political, public or party activities.

Born in Thanjavur district, he was closely associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in his initial days.

A former government public relations officer for over 30 years, it was through Natarajan that Sasikala was introduced to late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

He was considered the backroom man for the AIADMK.

However, when Sasikala—a close friend of Jayalalithaa—was expelled from the AIADMK in 2011, Natarajan and 12 of their close relatives, including rebel leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, were also expelled.

While Sasikala was welcomed back, others were kept away from the party. Though Natarajan fell out of Jayalalithaa’s favour way back in the 1990s, he was removed from the primary membership of AIADMK in 2011.

Recently, the Madras high court confirmed a two-year jail term and issued a non- bailable warrant against Natarajan for evasion of customs duty while importing a luxury car from the United Kingdom in 1993.

