Amit Shah seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology for coining ‘saffron terror’ term

BJP chief Amit Shah said the Congress had misled the nation by peddling the ‘Hindu terror’ narrative. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Wednesday demanded an apology from his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi, alleging he had coined the term “saffron terror”.

Shah said the Congress had misled the nation through the “Hindu terror” narrative and denigrated a religion that propagated peace and culture.

“The Congress party has done the sin to malign the great Hindu culture, which is spreading the message of peace & values to the world from ages. Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the nation for coining the very shameful Saffron Terror term just for his politics of appeasement,” he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The demand for apology from Gandhi comes a day after a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted all five suspects, said to be members of a right-wing Hindu group called Abhinav Bharat, in the Hyderabad Mecca Masjid bomb blast case. The bomb blast, in which nine people were killed and 58 injured, took place during Friday prayers on 18 May 2007.

The BJP is using the acquittal to target the Congress at the centre as well as in Karnataka in support of claims that the Siddaramaiah-led government in the poll-bound state is anti-Hindu.

The BJP has accused the Congress of resorting to appeasement politics and turning a blind eye to the recent murders of people associated with right-wing organizations by radical organizations in coastal Karnataka and other parts of the state.

During a speech earlier in the day, Shah, who has resumed campaigning in Karnataka, said Gandhi had based his allegations on the fact that 10 people belonging to Abhinav Bharat were accused of plotting and carrying out the blast.

“Terror does not have a religion, Rahul Gandhi,” Shah said, adding that the Congress president should apologise to the nation. Shah said he and his party were quiet on the issue so far because the courts were hearing the case, but now that the judiciary had cleared the accused of all charges, the Congress should apologise to the country.

Shah also said Congress had denied using the term. He pointed to a Wikileaks document which alleged that Gandhi had spoken to the American Ambassador on 16 December 2010.

Other senior Congress leaders like P.Chidambaram, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Salman Khurshid and Digvijay Singh had also said this, Shah added.

“10 January 2018, Siddaramaiah also said Saffron terror,” Shah said.