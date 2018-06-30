1 July to be celebrated as GST Day

The goods and services tax (GST) was rolled out in the intervening night of 30 June and 1 July last year in a ceremony held in the central hall of the parliament. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The government will celebrate 1 July 2018, as GST Day to mark one year of the goods and services tax. The first year of GST has been an example to the world of the readiness of Indian taxpayers to be a partner in the unprecedented tax reform in India, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

GST was rolled out in the intervening night of 30 June and 1 July last year in a ceremony held in the central hall of the parliament.

“Union Minister for railways, coal, finance and corporate affairs, Piyush Goyal, will preside over as the chief guest of the event and minister of state for finance, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, will be the guest of honour,” the finance ministry said in a statement. GST subsumed over a dozen local levies and transformed India into “One Nation, One Tax” and binds the country into an economic union, the statement added.

According to the finance ministry statement, introduction of GST e-way bill is a “monumental shift” from the earlier “departmental policing model” to a “self-declaration model”.

“It envisages one e-way bill for movement of the goods throughout the country, thereby ensuring a hassle free movement of goods throughout the country,” the ministry said.

The inter-state GST e-way bill system was introduced on 1 April 1 while the intrastate e-way bill was rolled out in phases from 15 April. A transporter of goods worth over ₹ 50,000 has to generate an e-way bill and show it to a GST inspector, if asked.

“GST will have a multiplier effect on the Indian economy with benefits accruing to various sectors such as exporters, small traders and entrepreneurs, agriculture and industry, common consumers,” the ministry said. Any new change is accompanied by difficulties and problems at the outset, it said.

“A change as comprehensive as GST is bound to pose certain challenges not only for the government but also for business community, tax administration and even common citizens of the country,” the ministry added.

