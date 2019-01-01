CCI clears Renascent Power’s 75% stake buy in Prayagraj Power Generation
In November, Renascent Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, said it would acquire 75.01% stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd (PPGCL).
New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Tuesday said it has approved Renascent Power Ventures’ acquisition of 75% stake in Prayagraj Power Generation.
In November, Renascent Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, said it would acquire 75.01% stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd (PPGCL).
In a tweet, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved acquisition of certain equity shares and optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of PPGCL by Renascent Power.
Renascent had signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with a consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) to acquire 75.01% stake in PPGCL, which owns and operates a 1,980 MW supercritical power plant in Uttar Pradesh.
Resurgent Power is a joint venture between Tata Power International Pte Ltd (TPIPL), ICICI Bank and reputed global investors including Kuwait Investment Authority and State General Reserve Fund, Oman, set up to acquire assets in the Indian power sector.
TPIPL owns 26% stake in Resurgent Power and the balance 74% is held by ICICI Bank and other global investors.
More From Politics »
- Survey for construction of new bridge over Brahmaputra near complete : Rajen Gohain
- Centre approves renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj
- BJP confident of doing well in 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Narendra Modi
- Sudhir Bhargava takes oath as chief information commissioner of CIC
- Urjit Patel wanted to resign months ago, says Narendra Modi
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Survey for construction of new bridge over Brahmaputra near complete : Rajen Gohain
- Bank stocks in demand, UCO Bank surges over 12%
- Centre approves renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj
- Air India working to improve services, expand networks: CMD Kharola
- BJP confident of doing well in 2019 Lok Sabha elections: Narendra Modi