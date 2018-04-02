TJAC unveils political wing, to formally launch party on 29 April

TJAC chairman Professor M. Kodandaram says that democratic values in Telangana are being trampled upon as the state government is not allowing protests to be held. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Ending weeks of speculation, the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), which successfully spearheaded the agitation for statehood, finally unveiled its political wing called the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) on Monday. The new party will formally be launched at a public event on 29 April in Hyderabad.

The TJS has already managed to draw some of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) cadre, apart from some leaders from other political parties and activists. It is being seen mainly as a space for those who had participated in the statehood agitation, especially from 2009 till 2014 when the state was formed.

Censuring the state government, TJAC chairman Professor M. Kodandaram, who fought for the state’s formation alongside Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said he decided to take the political plunge as the TRS had betrayed people by not fulfilling the promises it had made.

“The aspirations of Telangana’s people have been neglected and contractor-led policies are being given importance. Farmers thought that the state’s formation would get them minimum support price for their crops, but that is not happening. Unemployed youth thought they would get jobs, but no…,” said Kodandaram while announcing the TJS’s agenda.

The TJAC chairman added that democratic values in Telangana are being trampled upon as the state government is not allowing protests to be held. Pointing out that the state does not have even a single woman minister, he stated that there has been police brutality in Telangana as the people are revolting against the ruling TRS.

“I thought of working as part of civil society, but it came inevitable for me to join politics. We are for alternative politics, and we will tour all the districts and inform the people about our party, which will work for constitutional goals,” said Kodandaram.

It may be recalled that the TJAC’s constant criticism of the state government has not gone down well with chief minister Rao, who even called Kodandarm “brainless” some months ago at a press conference.

The entry of TJS is being viewed as an anti-TRS platform.

The TJAC has been conducting several meetings and protests against the state government, especially in districts and villages where there are land acquisition issues with regard to irrigation projects in Telangana.