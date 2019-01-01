Survey for construction of new bridge over Brahmaputra near complete : Rajen Gohain

The new train consists of 19 new state-of-the-art Linke Hofmann Busch coaches with modern amenities and facilities for passengers. Photo:NFR/Facebook

Silghat (Assam): The survey for the construction of a new bridge over Brahmaputra near here in Assam’s Nagaon district is nearing completion, said Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain Tuesday and flagged off of a new train from here to Kolkata.

When the survey for the new bridge is completed it can be considered for inclusion in the budget, he said.

Gohain flagging off the new weekly train from here to the eastern metropolis, said it is a step towards transformation through transportation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi had inaugurated the country’s longest rail-road bridge at Bogibeel near Dibrugarh in Assam over the Brahmaputra on 25 December.

Regular service of the Silghat-Kolkata express train will begin from Kolkata from 7 January and from Silghat from the next day, a NF Railway spokesman said.

It would bring in transformation of middle Assam areas through better communication with the rest of the country and would be beneficial for improving trade and commerce in middle Assam areas, Gohain said.

Tourists to Kaziranga wildlife sanctuary would be benefitted by the introduction of the new train as it will have stops at nearby Amoni and Jakhalabandha, he added.

He said a Delhi-bound and south bound trains will also be considered for introduction from Silghat soon.

Gohain also announced an award of Rs two lakh to the Lumding railway division for excellent work of providing facilities in record time.

The Silghat-Kolkata Express will leave Silghat at 12.30 pm on Tuesdays to reach Kolkata at 12.50 pm the next day. During the return journey the train will leave Kolkata at 9.05 am on Monday and reach Silghat at 9-55 am on Tuesday, a Railways spokesman said.

The train will have stops at Jakhalabandha, Amoni, Nowgong, Senchoa, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad, Guwahati, Kamakhya, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, Fakiragram, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Bolpur and Barddhaman during its journey on both ways.

The train will have one AC 2 tier, four AC 3 tier, eight sleeper class and four general second class coaches apart from two luggage-cum-generator vans, he added.