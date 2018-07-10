Mumbai rains: Local train services hit today, dabbawalas cancel services

Suburban trains chug on waterlogged tracks during heavy rainfall, at Nala Sopra Station, in Mumbai on Monday. Photo: PTI

Heavy showers are forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday, a day after the city received its highest rainfall this season.

Visuals of heavy rain and waterlogged streets from Mumbai's Byculla. #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/Jj1IZn31jN — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday, forcing schools and colleges to remain shut and disrupting local train services. The continuous downpour resulted in waterlogging, leading to traffic jams across the city.

Owing to heavy rain over the night, suburban services of the Western Railway were stopped, a senior railway official said.

Services of AC local have been suspended today ie 10.07.2018 in view of very heavy rains & water logging at/around Nallasopara, till further information. Inconvenience is deeply regretted please #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/oN4qZ7JT1V — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018

Water very high from rail level at Nallasopara following heavy water accumulation in adjoining areas of tracks. Rail traffic suspended bet Vasai Rd - Virar. Trns running between Churchgate & Vasai Road with delay. #MumbaiRains #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/Q8SxE9jDTT — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018

The Twitter handle of the Western Railway divisional railway manager (Mumbai) tweeted, ‘Due to heavy rains and water logging at Nallasopara, all outstation trains arriving on Mumbai Western Railway are indefinitely late to arrive in Mumbai.’

Due to incessant heavy downpour, water level at rly tracks at Nallasopara has further risen to 200 mm to 460 mm making it impossible to run trns bet Nallasopara and Virar.

Arrangements are being made to provide food packets to passengers of several long distance trains that have been regulated at various stations due to very heavy water level on tracks at Nallasopara.

Snacks, Tea and Biscuits arranged at Saphale for passengers of 12962 Avantika express in association with local NGOs pic.twitter.com/dndrM6HAnx — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 10, 2018

Mumbai’s pervasive Dabbawalas, the tiffin careers of the city, have suspended their work today in entire city. “We did not collect the tiffins today, because of the waterlogging across the city. Our people find hard to wade through their cycle in knee deep water,” Mumbai Dabbawalas Association’s spokesperson Subhash Talekar said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Thursday. Amid torrential rain, the Tulsi lake, which supplies water to the people of the city, started overflowing yesterday

School children wade through a flooded street after heavy rainfall at Dadar, in Mumbai on Monday. Photo: PTI

Heavy rains brought Mumbai and its neighbouring areas to a standstill on Monday, flooding streets and badly affecting life, with nearly 90 trains on the suburban network being cancelled. The rainfall caused traffic snarls as many roads and streets in the metropolis were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.

Due to waterlogging, around 300 people were stuck in their homes in Vasai town of the adjoining Palghar district. However, they refused to be evacuated even as the water level receded, a district information officer said. The residents preferred to stay in their homes instead of relocating to some temporary shelter in response to the district administration’s appeal for evacuation, he said. Some of them accepted food packets given by the administration, he said.