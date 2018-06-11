PIL in Delhi HC over Arvind Kejriwal’s low attendance during assembly sessions

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. File photo: HT

New Delhi: The Delhi high court Monday agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) about Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and other legislators allegedly absenting themselves from assembly sessions.

The PIL moved by AAP legislator Kapil Misra was mentioned before a vacation bench of justices Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and C. Hari Shankar.

The PIL seeks a direction to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the assembly speaker to ensure the chief minister and other legislators attend at least 75% of the sessions.

The petition further seeks a direction to the Lieutenant Governor to ascertain the feasibility of a ‘No Work, No Pay’ model if legislators’ attendance is less than 50%.

The petition claims out of the 27 sessions of the Delhi assembly last year, Kejriwal attended only seven.

The Delhi CM did not attend a special session to discuss the sealing drive in the capital in January 2018 as well as the budget session in March 2018, the petition stated.

The petition also demanded the chief minister bring out an annual report card “clearly outlining his performance”.

The matter is likely to be listed for hearing on 12 June.