India, Saudi Arabia in Padur oil storage talks: Dharmendra Pradhan
Last week, India approved a plan to allow foreign oil companies to store oil in the Padur strategic petroleum reserve
Last Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 04 36 PM IST
Abu Dhabi: India is in talks with Saudi Arabia to store its oil in storage facilities in Padur, south India, said the country’s petroleum minister on Monday.
Last week, India approved a plan to allow foreign oil companies to store oil in the Padur strategic petroleum reserve.
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to Reuters at an oil conference in Abu Dhabi.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
First Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 04 36 PM IST
More From Politics »
- Analysis shows need for 1 million bpd cut in oil output, says Saudi energy minister
- Govt hands over Rafale deal papers to petitioners
- CBI vs CBI: SC takes CVC’s report on record, adjourns case to Friday
- Rajasthan elections: Vasundhara Raje in first list of 131 BJP candidates
- Cyclone Gaja may intensify in North Tamil Nadu, South Andhra
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Tata Motors shares drop nearly 5% as JLR October sales decline
- Sebi may come out with stricter norms for liquid mutual funds
- Gold prices rise today after 4-day fall, silver edges higher
- Britannia Industries Q2 profit rises 16.09% to ₹303.03 crore on double-digit volume growth
- Saudi Aramco CEO says IPO will ‘certainly’ happen