 India, Saudi Arabia in Padur oil storage talks: Dharmendra Pradhan - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

India, Saudi Arabia in Padur oil storage talks: Dharmendra Pradhan

Last week, India approved a plan to allow foreign oil companies to store oil in the Padur strategic petroleum reserve

Last Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 04 36 PM IST
Stanley Carvalho, Reuters
Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: Reuters
Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: India is in talks with Saudi Arabia to store its oil in storage facilities in Padur, south India, said the country’s petroleum minister on Monday.

Last week, India approved a plan to allow foreign oil companies to store oil in the Padur strategic petroleum reserve.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to Reuters at an oil conference in Abu Dhabi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Mon, Nov 12 2018. 04 36 PM IST
Topics: India Saudi Arabia Padur oil storage Dharmendra Pradhan India Saudi oil deal

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »