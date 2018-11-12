India, Saudi Arabia in Padur oil storage talks: Dharmendra Pradhan

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: India is in talks with Saudi Arabia to store its oil in storage facilities in Padur, south India, said the country’s petroleum minister on Monday.

Last week, India approved a plan to allow foreign oil companies to store oil in the Padur strategic petroleum reserve.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to Reuters at an oil conference in Abu Dhabi.

