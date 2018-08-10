Donald Trump doubles tariffs on Turkish steel, aluminum
Turkey vows retaliation, warns move will further harm bilateral relations
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he had authorised higher tariffs on imports from Turkey, imposing a 20% duty on aluminum and 50% one on steel, as tensions mount between the two NATO allies over Ankara’s imprisonment of an evangelical pastor and other diplomatic issues. “I have just authorised a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!” Trump said in an early morning post on Twitter. “Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!”
The US slapped sanctions on two Turkish officials earlier this month over a detained American pastor who is being tried on espionage and terror-related charges.
Turkey vowed retaliation “without delay” and warned the move would further harm relations between the two allies.
