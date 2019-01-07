India GDP growth seen decelerating to 7.2% in 2018-19
The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) first advance GDP estimate for GDP growth in 2018-19 is lower than RBI’s forecast of 7.4%
New Delhi: Indian economy is expected to decelerate significantly in the second half (October-March) of 2018-19 with the Central Statistics Office (CSO) projecting the full-year GDP growth rate for the current fiscal at 7.2%, much lower than expected. This is also lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) estimate of 7.4% growth in its latest monetary policy. In 2017-18, GDP grew at 6.7%.
The CSO on Monday released the first advance estimates for the fiscal ending 31 March 2019, mainly for the finance ministry to use as the base for its calculations in the interim budget to be presented on 1 February.
During the first half (April-September) of the current financial year, the Indian economy grew at 7.6%. By that measure, the CSO expects the economy to grow at around 6.8% in October-March.
However, CSO estimated nominal GDP growth of 12.3% for 2018-19, as against the finance ministry’s assumption of 11.5% for the same year, will help the government currently facing revenue shortfall meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP.
More From Politics »
- India takes over operations of part of Chabahar port in Iran
- CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court verdict on Tuesday
- Tamil Nadu minister gets three years in a 1998-arson case, stands disqualified
- Govt allows ONGC, OIL to induct foreign partner; special incentives for difficult finds
- Asom Gana Parishad snaps ties with BJP over Citizenship Bill
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers
- Indians’ love for loans is showing in their increasing indebtedness
- Higher room tariffs are yet to sweeten return on capital for hotel chains
- Are lower crude prices enough to bring aviation sector’s mojo back?
- Not just lower taxes, evasion too a factor in the GST shortfall