 Fire in Moscow shopping mall, 1 dead - Livemint
Fire in Moscow shopping mall, 1 dead

The fire had broken out at the four-storey ‘Perseus for Childen’ shopping mall which sells children’s goods in eastern Moscow
Last Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 04 37 PM IST
Reuters
In March, a total of 64 people, most of them children, dead in a fire at a Siberian shopping mall. Photo: iStockphoto
In March, a total of 64 people, most of them children, dead in a fire at a Siberian shopping mall. Photo: iStockphoto

Moscow: One person has died in a fire at a shopping mall in eastern Moscow on Wednesday, TASS news agency said, citing medical staff.

The fire has now been put out, RIA news agency said, citing a person in the know in emergency services. It earlier said that the fire had broken out at the four-storey ‘Perseus for Childen’ shopping mall which sells children’s goods.

In March, a total of 64 people, most of them children, dead in a fire at a Siberian shopping mall.

First Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 04 37 PM IST
