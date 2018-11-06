Rahul Gandhi to campaign for a day in Mizoram

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Aizawl on 20 November. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party’s attempts to retain its last stronghold in the North-East, is likely to campaign for only one day in Mizoram.

Gandhi is likely to hold two public meetings during the one-day trip to the state, according to senior party leaders aware of the campaign plan. This is because the Congress president is focusing on Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, as well as Chhattisgarh, in the current phase of elections, during which Telangana will also go to polls.

Out of the five states where elections will be held in 2018, Mizoram is the only one where the Congress is in power, having won 34 of the 40 assembly seats in the 2013 elections.

“We are working out the schedule with the Congress president’s office. He is likely to visit for a day and the tentative date for now is 20 November. The current plan is that he will hold two public meetings, one of which will be in Aizawl. We are deciding upon the other venue,” a top leader involved with the party’s Mizoram campaign said, requesting anonymity.

If this plan is finalized, it will be a sharp contrast to the previous assembly elections campaign when the Congress was in power at the centre as well as the state and fielded its top brass on the ground. In 2013, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, then party president Sonia Gandhi, as well as Rahul Gandhi, addressed public meetings in the state.

“We are incumbent in Mizoram and confident of returning to power. Our campaign has started in the state. We are working out the programme and are hopeful that apart from Gandhi, other leaders will also campaign in the state,” said another party leader requesting anonymity.

In the past four years, the Congress has lost all elections in the North-East with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance making a mark in the region. The BJP has been credited with striking alliances with regional parties in northeast.

BJP president Amit Shah kick-started the party’s election campaign in the state last month when he addressed a campaign rally in Aizawl.

Mizoram goes to polls on 28 November. The results will be announced on 11 December along with those of the other states.