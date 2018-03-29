China issues guidelines on transfer of IP rights to foreign investors
China state council will review the proposed IP transfers that may affect national security and semiconductor, software and agriculture-related IP transfers
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 04 23 PM IST
Beijing: China’s state council issued guidelines on Thursday on the transfer of intellectual property rights to foreign investors.
The state council, or cabinet, will review proposed IP transfers that may affect national security and semiconductor, software and agriculture-related IP transfers, it said in a statement on its website. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 04 23 PM IST
