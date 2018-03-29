 China issues guidelines on transfer of IP rights to foreign investors - Livemint
China issues guidelines on transfer of IP rights to foreign investors

China state council will review the proposed IP transfers that may affect national security and semiconductor, software and agriculture-related IP transfers
Last Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 04 23 PM IST
Reuters
A file photo of China NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on 20 March 2018. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of China NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on 20 March 2018. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China’s state council issued guidelines on Thursday on the transfer of intellectual property rights to foreign investors.

The state council, or cabinet, will review proposed IP transfers that may affect national security and semiconductor, software and agriculture-related IP transfers, it said in a statement on its website. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Mar 29 2018. 04 23 PM IST
Topics: China China economy foreign investors intellectual property transfer of IP rights

