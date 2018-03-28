7th Pay Commission: Mizoram govt intends to implement salary hike this year

Mizoram finance minister Lalsawta said that the govt had been waiting for the recommendation of a committee to study the 7th pay commission which was yet to submit its report and recommendations.

Aizawl: Mizoram finance minister Lalsawta on Wednesday informed the state legislature that the state government intended to implement the seventh central pay commission during 2018-2019.

Replying to questions from five members, Lalsawta said that the government had been waiting for the recommendation of a committee to study the seventh pay commission which was yet to submit its report and recommendations.

The four-member committee, constituted on 13 November last year, is headed by the State Planning Board Vice chairman H. Liansailova and was instructed to submit its report within six months.

He said that the state government would incur additional expenditure of Rs563.24 crore if and when the seventh central pay commission recommendation was implemented.