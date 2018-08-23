House for every Indian by 2022: PM Narendra Modi

The wonderful homes under PMAY are being made possible because there are no middlemen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Photo: PTI.

Ahmedabad:Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a day’s visit to his home state of Gujarat said that it was his dream to see every Indian having his own house by 2022, the year when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

“Till now we have only heard about politicians getting their own homes. Now, we are hearing about the poor getting their own homes,” Modi told a gathering at Jujwa village in Gujarat’s Valsad town.

The event was attended by a large gathering of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin).

More than one lakh houses were handed over to beneficiaries, across 26 districts of the state. Beneficiaries in several districts were connected through a video link to the main event, and the Prime Minister interacted with some of them.

The wonderful homes under PMAY are being made possible because there are no middlemen, the Prime Minister said.

“It is my dream, it is our endeavour to ensure that every Indian has his own house by 2022,” Modi told the gathering.

At the same event, the Prime Minister distributed certificates and employment letters etc to select beneficiaries under various development schemes, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Gramodaya Yojana and National Rural Livelihood Mission. He distributed appointment letters and mini-ATMs to women bank correspondents.

The PM also performed the ground breaking ceremony of Rs.586-crore project Astol Water Supply Scheme for providing drinking water for the villages in the interior areas of Dharampur and Kaprada areas.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects in Junagadh district. These included a Government hospital, a milk processing plant and some buildings of the Junagadh Agriculture University.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, he said that there are nine initiatives, worth over Rs 500 crore, which are either being dedicated today, or their foundation stones are being laid. He said that there is a new energy and vibrancy in India’s development journey.

He said that in Gujarat, there is a constant effort to ensure that adequate water reaches every part of the state. “We are also working towards water conservation,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Jan Aushadhi Yojana, under which Jan Aushadhi stores are being opened that are offering medicines that cheaper rates. “It is important that the poor and the middle class gets access to affordable medicines,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that the Government’s emphasis on cleanliness is being universally appreciated. The emphasis on cleanliness is important because a clean India ensures people do not suffer from diseases, he added.

The Prime Minister asserted that the coming of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat will transform the health sector and ensure that the poor get top class healthcare at affordable prices.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister delivered the Convocation Address of the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, at Gandhinagar. He also attended a meeting of the Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar before returning to Delhi. Modi is one of the trustees of the famous temple.

