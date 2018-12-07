Dharmendra Pradhan hopes OPEC will remember consumers when cutting output
OPEC tentatively agreed to an oil output cut on Thursday but was waiting for a commitment from non-OPEC producer Russia
Last Published: Fri, Dec 07 2018. 06 22 PM IST
New Delhi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday he was hopeful that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would keep in mind consumers’ interests before deciding to cut crude oil production.
OPEC tentatively agreed to an oil output cut on Thursday but was waiting for a commitment from non-OPEC producer Russia before deciding on the exact volumes for a production reduction aimed at propping up oil prices.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Fri, Dec 07 2018. 06 22 PM IST
