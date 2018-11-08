BJP, Congress launch rallies in Kerala against women’s entry in Sabarimala

On 28 September, the Supreme Court ordered that a prevailing ban on women aged 10-50 entering the temple was unconstitutional, violative of gender rights and gender equality. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, the two major political parties spearheading agitations against Supreme Court order admitting women in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, launched street rallies on Thursday over the issue.

The BJP embarked on a “Rath Yathra” led by its state president Sreedharan Pillai from Kerala’s northern district of Kasargod, which will wind through most districts before culminating in Pathanamthitta district, the heart of the agitations.

The Congress will hold a series of rallies in at least five districts.

The parties expect the rallies to be a barometer of a popular sentiment against allowing women in Sabarimala. The temple saw violent protests in the last few weeks, against implementing the apex court order, on 28 September, which struck down an age-old practise of banning women between the age of 10 and 50 in Sabarimala.

However, going by day one, the parties have strategised their message on rallies against the state government rather than the court, perhaps to avoid contempt of court charges, according to political analyst J Prabhash.

Inaugurating BJP’s ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Yatra (Save Sabarimala Rally)’, former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa sought the immediate intervention of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to end tensions at the hill shrine. The Kerala government should “apply its mind” and show seriousness to end the impasse at Sabarimala, he said in Kasargod’s Madhur Siddhi Vinayaka temple. Madhur is the only panchayat the party is ruling on its own in Kerala.

“We are not against the SC verdict. But people’s sentiment should be respected by one and all,” he said, after flagging off the rally led by BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai and BJP ally in Kerala, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Tushar Vellapally. The rally will conclude at Erumeli near Sabarimala on 13 November, the day the Supreme Court is set to consider the review petitions against its September 28 verdict.

Only miles away in Kasargod, Kerala’s Congress’ working president K Sudhakaran also took out a rally on Thursday, which was inaugurated by senior Congress leader M. M. Hassan. Other senior Congress leaders will also be leading rallies from different districts in the coming days. All of them will eventually culminate at Pathanamthitta on 15 November .

During the yatra, Congress will inform the people how the Sabarimala issue was “politicised” by the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM and BJP, Kerala Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran said.

Non-bailable case against Kerala BJP chief

In a setback for the BJP, Kerala police on Thursday booked Pillai in a non-bailable case under Indian Penal Code 505 (1) (b) — dealing with hate speech and inciting violence against the state — based on a controversial speech he made in an internal meet of the party’s youth outfit, Yuva Morcha, on Sunday.

Pillai had said Sabarimala “was a golden opportunity” for the party, in a video surfaced from the meet that went viral on the Internet. He also said that the head priest, who had shut down the sanctorum as a woman tried to enter the temple in the middle of protests last month, was acting on his behest.

Sreedharan Pillai was unavailable for comment.

The ruling CPM and opposition Congress had attacked BJP using the video. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had tweeted: “The odious politics and perfidious ways of BJP stand exposed. Evidence has surfaced that BJP leaders in the State connived to create trouble in Sabarimala. It must be noted that their State president himself was involved in the ruse. This is highly condemnable.”

Press Trust of India contributed to the story