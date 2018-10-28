Rahul Gandhi will have to search for Congress with binoculars: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah in Hyderabad on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah Sunday said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will have to use binoculars to search for whatever remains of his party, given that it has already lost more than 10 states since 2014. The BJP-led centre has done a lot of work in the last four-and-a-half years, and it was not answerable to Gandhi, he added.

“I was listening to Rahul Baba. He repeats the same thing daily and asks what Modiji did in 4.5 years. We do not need to give you an answer, as the Congress was in power before and did nothing.”

Shah was addressing a gathering of members of the Bharatiya Yuva Morcha during its Vijaya Lakshmi Maha Adhiveshan programme in Hyderabad.

Shah claimed that the central government has helped crores of people through various programmes since it came to power in 2014. “There were 50 crore people in India who did not get any such facilities, but Modiji implemented various schemes to uplift their lives. Out of that, 14 crore youth have also been given loans under the (Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana) Mudra scheme.”

The biggest thing the BJP accomplished was to make the country safe, and that earlier, the army jawans would get attacked at the borders.

“And then, we conducted the surgical strikes. Until then, only the US and Israel were two countries which would retaliate to attacks (from neighbouring countries),” Shah claimed.

“Friends, Rahul is dreaming. Since 2014, Congress went away from Maharashtra, Haryana, Kashmir, Assam, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh.”

Shah’s address in the presence of other top BJP leaders was of significance as Telangana goes to polls on 7 December.

The BJP is looking to increase its vote share in the upcoming elections, given that it won just five out of the 119 seats in the 2014 assembly elections, that too with a pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In March, the two parties parted ways. Union home minister Rajnath Singh and Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb were also among the speakers at the event.