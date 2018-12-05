Christian Michel: The man who almost swung the AgustaWestland chopper deal

An investigation launched by Italian authorities into the irregularities in the AgustaWestland deal in 2014 indicted Christian Michel James for international bribery and corruption. The CBI took up the investigation in 2105. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In 2007, under the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, a deal was inked to procure 12 luxury choppers to be used by the top existing and past leadership of the country.

With the deal underway, Christian Michel James began his subsequent trips to India, operating as a middleman for defence procurement through his network of sources within the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the defence ministry, including retired and then-serving IAF Officials.

Before James become one of the pivotal players in the AgustaWestland deal, he had served as a historical consultant of AgustaWestland and Westland Helicopters, in the United Kingdom, and gathered technical operational knowledge of the aircraft, the military bases and the pilots.

Senior investigators at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) added that prior to his role in the chopper deal, James had also worked with Westland Helicopters Limited (WHL), UK, since the 1980s — taking up the mantle from his father, Wolfgang Max Richard Michel, who had also served as a consultant of AgustaWestland, UK, for the Indian Territory.

Like James, the CBI stated, Wolfgang Michel, too, acted as a mediator for other countries in the 1980s, promoting three companies — Entera Corporation, UCM International Trading Ltd and Ferro-Imports Ltd — with Entera Corporation reportedly earning more than 2 million GBP from India between 1987 and 1996.

“Christian Michel James was a frequent visitor to India and was operating as a middleman. He was tracking the movements of the procurement process files and was sending periodical reports and despatches on the developments to the accused persons connected with AgustaWestland. In this process, he shared the information collected from IAF and MoD with his associates, who used to transmit the despatches through FAX to other counterparts in Italy and Switzerland,” a senior CBI official said on the condition of anonymity.

With James updating the management of Finmeccanica (Agusta’s parent company) and AgustaWestland — Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini — about the progress of the supply contract of VVIP Helicopters, it was in 2012 that the Centre pointed to his role as the alleged middleman who was “swinging the deal in favour of AgustaWestland and making illegal payment of commission and kickbacks to Indian Authorities.”

An initial investigation launched by Italian authorities into the irregularities in the chopper deal in 2014 indicted James for offences of international bribery and corruption, following which the CBI took up the investigation in 2105. The agency issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Christian Michel to probe the extent of kickbacks received by him.

“However, he escaped from India and had been deliberately evading his presence from the investigating agency and also the due process of law in India. Hence, an open non-bailable arrest warrant dated 24 September 2015 was issued by the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi and he was subsequently mentioned in the first charge sheet filed last year,” the CBI official quoted above, added.