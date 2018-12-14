Railways offers 25% discount on transport of empty containers
It is expected to enhance efficient handling of traffic at ports and attract larger share of container traffic to rail
New Delhi: The railways will give a discount of 25% on the extant haulage rate per Twenty Feet Equivalent Unit (TEU) on transport of empty containers as well empty flat container wagons in order to facilitate movement of containers by rail towards ports, a statement from the ministry said.
“The move is to meet the demand of container train operators (CTOs) and is expected to give a boost to container business both in export, import and domestic. This move is likely to give the desired boost to rail container segment and be a profitable proposition to Indian Railway. By reduction of rate by 25 per cent, railways expect to get more traffic by reducing rate,” the statement said. It will help to load more commodity at economical rate which will result in low prices in the market giving benefit to common man.
Also, smooth movement of rakes which will result in less detention time and products will reach to destination in time. Presently 18 private container train operator(CTO)and CONCOR are operating this container service, it said.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
