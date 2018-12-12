China to plan revised technology program: Report
China plans to give foreign companies greater access to its economy and is drafting a replacement of its plan to dominate major advanced technologies by 2025
Washington: China plans to give foreign companies greater access to its economy and is drafting a replacement of its plan to dominate major advanced technologies by 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing sources briefed on the strategy.
Beijing’s changes would come in response to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who launched a tit-for-tat tariff dispute with China this year aimed at balancing trade and giving American firms increased access to the world’s second-largest economy. The program that Chinese officials called “Made in China 2025” was one of the main targets in Trump’s trade war.
Stocks rallied globally on the improved outlook for U.S.-China trade, with futures on U.S. equities extending gains after the WSJ story.
More From Politics »
- K Chandrashekar Rao eyes the national stage a day after he conquers Telangana
- Brazil approves WTO action over Indian sugar subsidies
- Sri Lanka’s sacked PM Ranil Wickremesinghe wins confidence vote
- What a difference $10 billion aid makes to Gulf’s weakest link
- Britain’s Theresa May faces leadership vote in her Conservative Party
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Faulty hip implants: J&J says looking for speedy resolution
- Axis Bank offers home-loan with higher principal repayment component
- China to plan revised technology program: Report
- K Chandrashekar Rao eyes the national stage a day after he conquers Telangana
- Virat Kohli engineered Kumble’s exit, leaked email suggests
Mark to Market »
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors
- HCL Tech’s acquisition of IBM products raises more questions than answers
- Investors ignore NMDC’s price cuts, and worry about its Donimalai iron ore mine instead
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface
- Why Uday Kotak’s defiance is scaring his bank’s investors