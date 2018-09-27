Greater Hyderabad may hold the key to winning Telangana assembly polls

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad region could be the key to winning the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, with about 24 out of a total of 119 seats falling in the region.

Winning a significant number of seats in this region will be a boost for the incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), which won only four in the previous elections in 2014, as well as for the opposition Congress, which had drawn a blank.

Elections in Telangana, which were earlier slated to be held between April-May in 2019, have been advanced after former (currently caretaker) Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the assembly on 6 September citing “political fragility”. Though the state chief electoral officer is preparing for advanced polls, poll dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had bagged the chunk of the seats from the region, by winning close to a dozen as a result of Andhra settlers voting for it in the post-bifurcation scenario, according to analysts.

As such, one of the main reasons behind the Congress-TDP alliance, which also includes the Communist Party of India and the Telangana Jana Samithi, is the aim of winning some assembly seats in the area where people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have settled, according to a senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity.

However, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by its chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, holds sway in seven of the 24 seats in the region.

TRS and AIMIM leaders, who did not want to be identified, pointed out that their parties had swept the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in 2016 by winning 143 (TRS 99 and AIMIM 44) of the total of 150 seats. “There is no reason for people not to vote for the TRS, even Muslims, as the state government has been working for all communities,” said an AIMIM leader.

The TDP has, however, suffered a blow with 12 out of its 15 MLAs defecting to the TRS after the 2014 elections. It is to be seen if the loss of those leaders will impact the TDP’s chances or if the party is able to win them back with the help of the Congress in the Greater Hyderabad region.

The TRS won 63 seats in the 2014 elections, after which it increased its strength to nearly 90 as a result of defections. “However, people have seen the misrule of the TRS over the last four-and-a-half years. Everyone knows that the TRS did not win the GHMC elections honestly,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee secretary M. Vikram Goud.

The GHMC elections are not a benchmark for deciding what will happen in the Assembly elections, as the former is about civic issues, according to political analyst Palwai Raghavandra Reddy. “People vote without seeing the candidates. But assembly polls are about policy and governance and citizens will want to elect someone who can fight for them on a much broader level,” he opined.

Reddy however said that this does not mean that the TRS cannot hope to win over the “settlers” living in the surrounding areas of Hyderabad. “And if someone has a rural background, he/she will also take that into consideration,” he said.