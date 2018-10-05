Open to alliances, Tamil Nadu’s DNA not negotiable: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Keeping all doors open on future alliances with his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said nobody was untouchable if they did not tamper with the DNA of the state of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Haasan said he had joined politics to improve the condition of Tamil Nadu and becoming the chief minister of the state was only a part of it.

“They must understand the DNA of Tamil Nadu. The beauty in all the diversity. If my DNA is not going to be tampered with, then nobody is untouchable. They must understand that,” he said while replying to a question on alliances.

He said his party had come to fight corruption and would stay away from tainted people. If voted to power in Tamil Nadu, his first task would be to get the Lokayukta Bill signed, he added.

“Chief minister of Tamil Nadu is only one part of it. I am trying to achieve a Tamil Nadu that deserves its place… My politics is the people’s politics. What is our USP? We are new. They assume we could be clean. We promulgate that we will fight corruption. The moment you shake hands with the mafia, that taints me. Certain parties have been tainted. The people who face allegations, we will not align with them,” he said.

Responding to a question on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Haasan said that he saw in him a possibility for the country there.

On comparison with film actor Rajinikanth, who last year announced his entry into politics but is yet to launch a political party, Haasan said, “I want them to choose a better Tamil Nadu. Personalities do not matter. It is unfair to compare Mr Rajinikanth and my party. We are just eight months old. It is a gap which is difficult to catch up to.”

The 63-year-old Haasan launched the MNM in February at a rally in Madurai. Speaking on the growth of the party, he said even though they are meeting deadlines they would like to do more.

“Our membership drive is going well. Our party structure needs to be very strong. We have great people advising us and our manifesto will be ready. We have adopted eight villages and we have started redeveloping them. We have a whistleblower app. We have an ear to the ground,” he said.