Talks between foreign and defence ministers of India, US likely in July

Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: India and the US are working towards holding their postponed “2+2” dialogue— talks between their foreign and defence ministers—in July, according to two people with knowledge of the developments.

The first ever dialogue in this format was to be held in April but was postponed because of the sacking of then secretary of state Rex Tillerson. The US has strategic consultations in this format with partners, including Australia, Japan and the Philippines. India has had a dialogue in the two-plus-two format with Japan.

A raft of issues will be on the table when Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and Indian defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman meet US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and defence secretary James Mattis, said analysts.

“I expect a review of bilateral relations, detailed discussions on China and its role in the region, North Korea, Iran and Russia,” said former foreign secretary and ex-ambassador to the US, Lalit Mansingh.

Tensions between the US and China have been high, because of disputes over trade as well as Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea. On India’s part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April after a tense military standoff between the two countries last year.

India is likely to ask the US to take a more balanced view of New Delhi buying the S-400 Triumf missile defence system from Russia, Mansingh said. India would also ask the US to take a more objective look at India’s ties with Iran given that New Delhi is looking to developing the Chabahar port —seen as an alternative route to reach landlocked Afghanistan where the US has urged India to take on an increasing role to stabilise the war torn country. On both counts, India and Indian entities could be affected by the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act or CAATSA, which was legislated last year.

At a press conference on Monday, Swaraj had said that India would adhere to UN sanctions but not those imposed by the US.

On the defence front, the US could push India to sign some key pacts that would enable easier transfer of technology, Mansingh said. India’s list would contain issues like increased US investments in defence manufacturing and co-production. The US side could pitch for India buying US manufactured jets for the Indian Air Force, he said.

Trade irritants are also likely to figure in the “2+2” dialogue though commercial issues will be pursued separately in talks between trade and commerce ministers of the two countries, Mansingh said. The attempt would be to put a lid on such issues so that they do not affect the strategic side of the relationship, he said.