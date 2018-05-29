Opposition to Congress hurdle in forming anti-BJP front?

A file photo of leaders from various opposition parties coming out of Election commission office after meeting the EC. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi:Attempts by opposition parties to forge an alliance against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are floundering over a bid by some of these parties to oppose not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also the Congress party in the general elections due next year.

The first such attempt to bring together political parties opposed to both the BJP and Congress was made last week during the 23 May swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Soon after the swearing-in, several opposition parties met Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at his hotel in Bengaluru. Those present were West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, D. Raja of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and former Janata Dal (United) chief Sharad Yadav.

Although both Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former president Sonia Gandhi were present in Bengaluru, they were not part of the meeting called by Naidu.

“We attended the oath-taking function of H.D. Kumaraswamy because the state now has a government of Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and it is not a Congress government,” said a senior leader of Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) aware of the development.

Senior opposition leaders point out that a section of the parties believe that efforts should be made to form an alliance against both the national parties, BJP and Congress. These parties feel that instead of joining hands in favour of the Congress, their leaders should ask the Congress to support such an initiative instead.

“It’s like the 1996 experiment when H.D. Deve Gowda became Prime Minister of the United Front (UF) government, N. Chandrababu Naidu was the convener of the alliance. Both the leaders have since stayed in touch,” said a second leader aware of the development.

Interestingly, the opposition leaders who were missing from the meeting called by Naidu were Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, former deputy chief minister of Bihar. SP and BSP already have an alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

“Apart from SP, BSP and RJD, another political heavyweight who did not attend the meeting called by Naidu was Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Political leaders want to wait and watch how the political developments shape up in the country before deciding if they want to join hands with Congress or other political parties who want a non-Congress and non-BJP front,” said a senior SP leader.

Attempts at opposition unity have also suffered because some of the important political leaders like Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah decided to skip the swearing-in to avoid being seen with the Congress.