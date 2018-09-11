UPSC website hacked, restored later

Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: In what appears to be an incident of hacking, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s website showed an image of a heart and Doraemon, a cartoon character from a Japanese series.

The incident came to light when some UPSC aspirants started sharing screenshots of the website on Twitter around midnight.

“#UPSC website is hacked with a doraemon video! @IndianCERT should act on it immediately! National shame!,” said a person on Twitter.

The website was restored later on in the morning.

According to UPSC, the content of the website is owned and managed by UPSC unlike other government websites which are usually managed by National Informatics Centre (NIC).

This is not the first time that hackers have targeted such prominent websites. In April,the Supreme Court website was reportedly taken down by hackers for several hours. A few minutes after the court dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent investigation into the death of judge B. H. Loya, Supremecourtofindia.nic.in displayed the message “site under maintenance.”

Earlier this year, the website of the ministry of defence was also inaccessible for several hours. A tweet by the defence minister hinted at a possible hacking but the National Informatics Centre said it was a technical issue.