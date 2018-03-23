AAP office-of-profit case: Delhi HC sets aside Centre’s notification disqualifying 20 MLAs

Eight of the 20 disqualified AAP MLAs had moved the high court on 23 January against the 20 January presidential order disqualifying them for holding office of profit as ‘parliamentary secretaries’ in the Delhi government. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday sets aside Centre’s notification disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs in the office-of-profit case.

Holding the notification disqualifying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as bad in law, the high court remanded their plea back to the Election Commission which would hear it afresh. The court said there was violation of natural justice as no oral hearing was given to AAP MLAs before disqualifying them as legislators.

Eight of the 20 disqualified AAP MLAs had moved the high court on 23 January against the 20 January presidential order disqualifying them for holding office of profit as ‘parliamentary secretaries’ in the Delhi government.

A single-judge bench of the high court on 24 January had directed the Election Commission to maintain status quo on the disqualification by withholding the announcement of bypoll dates for the Delhi assembly seats that would have fallen vacant if the MLAs were disqualified.

After the case was transferred to a two judge bench on 29 January, it was heard on a day-to-day basis.

Senior advocates K.V. Vishwanathan and Mohan Parasaran appearing for the MLAs challenged their disqualification on the grounds of violation of the principles of natural justice. It was further argued that the post of parliamentary secretary could not be considered as an ‘office of profit’ as there was no element of ‘profit’ or pecuniary benefit attached to it. The post was similar to that of an intern to a minister, it was submitted.