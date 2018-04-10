Bengal panchayat polls: BJP moves SC against revocation of time extension for filing nominations

The matter will be heard on 11 April. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the revocation of a notification by the state election commission that had extended the deadline for filing nominations for panchayat elections till 3pm on Tuesday.

Late Monday evening, the state election commission extended the deadline for filing nominations for West Bengal panchayat elections till 3pm on Tuesday, in light of the disruptions and violence that certain candidates faced while filing their nominations.

Thereafter, the extension of time was withdrawn quoting “legal infirmities” in the order that allowed such extension.

West Bengal panchayat elections in the state are to be held in three phases from 1 May to 5 May, with the votes to be counted on 8 May.

Elections are to be held to 48,650 gram panchayat seats, 9,217 panchayat samiti seats and 825 zilla parishad seats. There are, in all, 50.8 million voters in the state.

On 9 April, the top court refused to interfere with the extension of date to file nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

A bench of Justices R.K. Agrawal and A.M. Sapre, however, said that the candidates were at liberty to approach the state election commission.

The court had ruled on BJP’s West Bengal unit’s plea alleging that its candidates are not being allowed to file their nomination papers for the panchayat polls next month.

In its plea, BJP had sought an extension of the last date of nomination and online availability of nomination papers.

The matter will be heard on 11 April.